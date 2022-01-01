Каталог компаній
Delta Electronics
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Delta Electronics Зарплати

Зарплата Delta Electronics варіюється від $16,027 загальної компенсації на рік для Продакт-менеджер на нижньому рівні до $153,000 для Продажі на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Delta Electronics. Останнє оновлення: 11/19/2025

Інженер-програміст
Median $45.8K

Інженер мереж

Апаратний інженер
Median $49.5K
Інженер-механік
Median $36K

Інженер-електрик
Median $49.6K
Дейта-сайентист
Median $41.8K
Продакт-дизайнер
Median $62.2K
Кадрові ресурси
$90.5K
Маркетингові операції
$35.3K
Продакт-менеджер
$16K
Програм-менеджер
$52.7K
Проєкт-менеджер
$51.5K
Продажі
$153K
Інженер з продажів
$149K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$63.1K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Delta Electronics - це Продажі at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $153,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Delta Electronics складає $50,577.

