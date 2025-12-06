Каталог компаній
Dell Technologies
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплати
  • ЮІкс-дослідник

  • Всі зарплати ЮІкс-дослідник

Dell Technologies ЮІкс-дослідник Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації ЮІкс-дослідник in United States у Dell Technologies становить $177K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Dell Technologies. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Dell Technologies
UX Engineer
Austin, TX
Загалом за рік
$177K
Рівень
L8
Базова зарплата
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$15K
Років у компанії
10 Роки
Років досвіду
10 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Dell Technologies?
Останні подання зарплат
ДодатиДодати комп.Додати компенсацію

Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експортувати даніПереглянути відкриті вакансії

Графік Вестингу

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.3%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Dell Technologies RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 3rd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)



Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

Підписатися на перевірені ЮІкс-дослідник пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції ЮІкс-дослідник в Dell Technologies in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $191,680. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Dell Technologies для позиції ЮІкс-дослідник in United States складає $175,574.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Dell Technologies

Схожі компанії

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/ux-researcher.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.