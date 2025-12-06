Каталог компаній
Dell Technologies
Компенсація Архітектор рішень in United States у Dell Technologies варіюється від $138K за year для L5 до $205K за year для L9. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in United States становить $200K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Dell Technologies. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025

Середня Компенсація за Рівень
Додати компенсаціюПорівняти рівні
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
Solution Architect I
L5
$127K
$121K
$2.5K
$4.1K
Solution Architect II
L6
$178K
$178K
$0
$0
Senior Solution Architect
L7
$177K
$152K
$1.7K
$23.3K
Principal Architect
L8
$253K
$192K
$3.8K
$57.5K
Останні подання зарплат
Графік Вестингу

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.3%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Dell Technologies RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 3rd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)



Включені посади

Подати нову посаду

Архітектор даних

Хмарний архітектор

Архітектор хмарної безпеки

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Архітектор рішень в Dell Technologies in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $315,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Dell Technologies для позиції Архітектор рішень in United States складає $205,000.

Інші ресурси

