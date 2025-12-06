Каталог компаній
Dell Technologies
  • Зарплати
  • Продакт-дизайнер

  • Всі зарплати Продакт-дизайнер

Dell Technologies Продакт-дизайнер Зарплати

Компенсація Продакт-дизайнер in United States у Dell Technologies варіюється від $115K за year для L5 до $213K за year для L9. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in United States становить $130K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Dell Technologies. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025

Середня Компенсація за Рівень
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
Product Designer I
L5
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
Product Designer II
L6
$113K
$109K
$714
$3.4K
Senior Product Designer
L7
$157K
$143K
$4.3K
$10K
Principal Designer
L8
$157K
$141K
$5.8K
$10K
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Графік Вестингу

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.3%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Dell Technologies RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 3rd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)



Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

Підписатися на перевірені Продакт-дизайнер пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

Включені посади

UX-дизайнер

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Продакт-дизайнер в Dell Technologies in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $221,500. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Dell Technologies для позиції Продакт-дизайнер in United States складає $130,000.

Інші ресурси

