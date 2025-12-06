Компенсація Фінансовий аналітик in United States у Dell Technologies варіюється від $88.2K за year для L5 до $158K за year для L9. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in United States становить $81K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Dell Technologies. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
L5
$88.2K
$83.9K
$0
$4.3K
L6
$124K
$112K
$0
$12.5K
L7
$179K
$132K
$26.7K
$20.7K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Компанія
Назва рівня
Роки досвіду
Загальна компенсація
|Зарплати не знайдено
33.3%
РІК 1
33.3%
РІК 2
33.3%
РІК 3
У Dell Technologies RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:
33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)
33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)
33.3% передається у 3rd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)
