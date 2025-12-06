Каталог компаній
Dell Technologies
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Зарплати
  • Дейта-сайентист

  • Всі зарплати Дейта-сайентист

Dell Technologies Дейта-сайентист Зарплати

Компенсація Дейта-сайентист in United States у Dell Technologies варіюється від $102K за year для L5 до $219K за year для L9. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in United States становить $150K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Dell Technologies. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025

Середня Компенсація за Рівень
Додати компенсаціюПорівняти рівні
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
Data Scientist I
L5
$102K
$97.4K
$0
$4.7K
Data Scientist II
L6
$130K
$125K
$0
$5.7K
Senior Data Scientist
L7
$130K
$121K
$1K
$7.8K
Principal Scientist
L8
$173K
$154K
$3.6K
$15.9K
Переглянути 1 Більше рівнів
Додати компенсаціюПорівняти рівні
Останні подання зарплат
ДодатиДодати комп.Додати компенсацію

Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Експортувати даніПереглянути відкриті вакансії

Графік Вестингу

33.3%

РІК 1

33.3%

РІК 2

33.3%

РІК 3

Тип Акцій
RSU

У Dell Technologies RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:

  • 33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)

  • 33.3% передається у 3rd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)



Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

Підписатися на перевірені Дейта-сайентист пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Дейта-сайентист в Dell Technologies in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $235,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Dell Technologies для позиції Дейта-сайентист in United States складає $153,000.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Dell Technologies

Схожі компанії

  • Rackspace
  • CDW
  • Ingram Micro
  • A10 Networks
  • Harmonic
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.