Компенсація Дейта-сайентист in United States у Dell Technologies варіюється від $102K за year для L5 до $219K за year для L9. Медіанний yearний пакет компенсації in United States становить $150K. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Dell Technologies. Останнє оновлення: 12/6/2025
Назва рівня
Загалом
Базова
Акції
Бонус
Data Scientist I
$102K
$97.4K
$0
$4.7K
Data Scientist II
$130K
$125K
$0
$5.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$130K
$121K
$1K
$7.8K
Principal Scientist
$173K
$154K
$3.6K
$15.9K
Компанія
Назва рівня
Роки досвіду
Загальна компенсація
|Зарплати не знайдено
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.3%
РІК 1
33.3%
РІК 2
33.3%
РІК 3
У Dell Technologies RSUs підлягають 3-річному графіку вестингу:
33.3% передається у 1st-РІК (33.30% щорічно)
33.3% передається у 2nd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)
33.3% передається у 3rd-РІК (33.30% щорічно)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/dell-technologies/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.