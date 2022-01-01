Каталог компаній
CSL Behring
CSL Behring Зарплати

Зарплата CSL Behring варіюється від $83,847 загальної компенсації на рік для Бізнес-аналітик на нижньому рівні до $352,800 для Інженер-хімік на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників CSL Behring. Останнє оновлення: 11/19/2025

Біомедичний інженер
$114K
Бізнес-аналітик
$83.8K
Інженер-хімік
$353K

Інженер систем управління
$108K
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$87.6K
Продакт-менеджер
$147K
Інженер-програміст
$119K
Архітектор рішень
$239K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в CSL Behring - це Інженер-хімік at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $352,800. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в CSL Behring складає $116,913.

