Constellation Software Зарплати

Зарплата Constellation Software варіюється від $47,076 загальної компенсації на рік для Бізнес-аналітик на нижньому рівні до $142,509 для Програм-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Constellation Software. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Продакт-менеджер
Median $97.1K
Інженер-програміст
Median $65K
Бізнес-аналітик
$47.1K

Розвиток бізнесу
$82.6K
Маркетинг
$116K
Маркетингові операції
$58.8K
Продакт-дизайнер
$54.9K
Програм-менеджер
$143K
Продажі
$99.5K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$99.8K
Венчурний капіталіст
$80.6K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Constellation Software - це Програм-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $142,509. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Constellation Software складає $82,626.

