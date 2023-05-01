Каталог компаній
Commonwealth Fusion
Основні інсайти
    • Про компанію

    Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) is a company collaborating with MIT to develop high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnet technology for compact fusion power plants. They are building SPARC, the world's first commercially relevant, net energy fusion demonstration device, which will pave the way for the first fusion power plant, ARC. CFS aims to deploy fusion power plants to combat climate change and has a team of leaders in tough tech, fusion science, and manufacturing. They are supported by leading investors and are hiring.

    cfs.energy
    Веб-сайт
    2018
    Рік заснування
    396
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

