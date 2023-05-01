Каталог компаній
Cofense
    Про компанію

    Cofense is a company that provides phishing detection and response solutions for enterprise organizations. Their platform leverages a global network of over 32 million people reporting suspected phish, combined with advanced automation to stop phishing attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. They offer a full suite of solutions to educate employees, detect phish, and respond quickly to remediate threats. Cofense solutions easily integrate with existing security ecosystems and have a broad set of Global 1000 enterprise customers.

    https://cofense.com
    Веб-сайт
    2011
    Рік заснування
    751
    Кількість працівників
    $250M-$500M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Інші ресурси