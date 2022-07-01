Каталог компаній
    About CloudNineEvery day, our customers including corporations, law firms, government agencies, and legal service providers answer their most pressing eDiscovery questions using CloudNine applications.By offering CloudNine Explore™, Review™, LAW™, and Concordance® as an individual or comprehensive and integrated solution, hosted and on-premise, CloudNine delivers market-leading flexibility and performance.Built on values of superior performance, continual development, and excellent customer service, CloudNine is committed to the success of its clients, employees, and a global network of service partners.Established in 2002, CloudNine has offices in Houston as well as remote employees throughout the USA.

    https://cloudnine.com
    Веб-сайт
    2002
    Рік заснування
    150
    Кількість працівників
    Головний офіс

