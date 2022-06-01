Каталог компаній
Choco
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Choco Зарплати

Зарплата Choco варіюється від $40,651 загальної компенсації на рік для Продажі на нижньому рівні до $158,621 для Дейта-сайентист на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Choco. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $110K
Розвиток бізнесу
$88.4K
Дейта-сайентист
$159K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Продакт-менеджер
Median $92.8K
Рекрутер
$95.5K
Продажі
$40.7K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$108K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Choco - це Дейта-сайентист at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $158,621. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Choco складає $95,545.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Choco

Схожі компанії

  • Zalando
  • Verifone
  • Bosch Global
  • LeadIQ
  • 11:FS
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси