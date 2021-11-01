Каталог компаній
Chipper Cash
Chipper Cash Зарплати

Зарплата Chipper Cash варіюється від $31,840 загальної компенсації на рік для Програм-менеджер на нижньому рівні до $175,000 для Інженер-програміст на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Chipper Cash. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Інженер-програміст
Median $175K
Дейта-сайентист
$144K
Фінансовий аналітик
$82.6K

Програм-менеджер
$31.8K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Chipper Cash - це Інженер-програміст з річною загальною компенсацією $175,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Chipper Cash складає $113,430.

