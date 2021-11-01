Каталог компаній
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Chipotle Mexican Grill Зарплати

Зарплата Chipotle Mexican Grill варіюється від $30,150 загальної компенсації на рік для Технічний письменник на нижньому рівні до $156,000 для Продакт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Chipotle Mexican Grill. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Інженер-програміст
Median $140K
Обслуговування клієнтів
Median $38K
Продакт-менеджер
Median $156K

Фінансовий аналітик
$74.6K
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$147K
Маркетингові операції
$127K
Програм-менеджер
$60.3K
Проєкт-менеджер
$59.7K
Продажі
$129K
Технічний письменник
$30.2K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Chipotle Mexican Grill - це Продакт-менеджер з річною загальною компенсацією $156,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Chipotle Mexican Grill складає $100,808.

