Каталог компаній
Chili Piper
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Chili Piper Зарплати

Зарплата Chili Piper варіюється від $70,350 загальної компенсації на рік для Рекрутер на нижньому рівні до $136,953 для Успіх клієнтів на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Chili Piper. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $120K
Успіх клієнтів
$137K
Операції з персоналом
$83.6K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Продакт-дизайнер
$103K
Рекрутер
$70.4K
ЮІкс-дослідник
$114K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Chili Piper - це Успіх клієнтів at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $136,953. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Chili Piper складає $108,663.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Chili Piper

Схожі компанії

  • LogicGate
  • Mindbody
  • Saviynt
  • Smarsh
  • IntraEdge
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси