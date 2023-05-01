Каталог компаній
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital Los Angeles Зарплати

Зарплата Children's Hospital Los Angeles варіюється від $80,595 загальної компенсації на рік для Фінансовий аналітик на нижньому рівні до $161,700 для Інженер-програміст на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Дейта-сайентист
$141K
Фінансовий аналітик
$80.6K
Інженер-програміст
$162K

Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Children's Hospital Los Angeles - це Інженер-програміст at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $161,700. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Children's Hospital Los Angeles складає $140,700.

