Каталог компаній
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Зарплати

Зарплата Chick-fil-A варіюється від $31,200 загальної компенсації на рік для Продажі на нижньому рівні до $227,562 для Інженер-програміст на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Chick-fil-A. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Інженер-програміст
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend-інженер програмного забезпечення

Інженер даних

Дейта-сайентист
9 $167K
10 $207K
Обслуговування клієнтів
Median $32K

Продажі
Median $31.2K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
Median $225K
Бізнес-операції
$184K
Бізнес-аналітик
Median $104K
Розвиток бізнесу
$79.7K
Дейта-аналітик
$101K
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$184K
Продакт-дизайнер
$70.4K
Продакт-менеджер
$177K
Програм-менеджер
$186K
Проєкт-менеджер
Median $150K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Chick-fil-A - це Інженер-програміст at the 10 level з річною загальною компенсацією $227,562. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Chick-fil-A складає $151,996.

