Каталог компаній
Chicago Trading
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Chicago Trading Зарплати

Зарплата Chicago Trading варіюється від $90,450 загальної компенсації на рік для Рекрутер на нижньому рівні до $270,000 для Інженер-програміст на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Chicago Trading. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $270K

Full-Stack інженер програмного забезпечення

Дейта-сайентист
Median $233K
Фінансовий аналітик
$231K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

55 40
55 40
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$221K
Рекрутер
$90.5K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Chicago Trading - це Інженер-програміст з річною загальною компенсацією $270,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Chicago Trading складає $231,150.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Chicago Trading

Схожі компанії

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси