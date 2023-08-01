Каталог компаній
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Chevron Phillips Chemical Зарплати

Зарплата Chevron Phillips Chemical варіюється від $85,706 загальної компенсації на рік для Бізнес-аналітик на нижньому рівні до $243,775 для Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ) на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Chevron Phillips Chemical. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $100K
Бухгалтер
$92.5K
Бізнес-аналітик
$85.7K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Інженер-хімік
$93.5K
Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$244K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Chevron Phillips Chemical - це Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ) at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $243,775. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Chevron Phillips Chemical складає $93,530.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Chevron Phillips Chemical

Схожі компанії

  • Microsoft
  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • PayPal
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси