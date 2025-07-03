Каталог компаній
Chetu
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Chetu Зарплати

Зарплата Chetu варіюється від $1,191 загальної компенсації на рік для Дейта-сайентист на нижньому рівні до $149,250 для Проєкт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Chetu. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Дейта-сайентист
$1.2K
Проєкт-менеджер
$149K
Інженер-програміст
$3.4K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$146K
Архітектор рішень
$30.2K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Chetu - це Проєкт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $149,250. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Chetu складає $30,150.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Chetu

Схожі компанії

  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси