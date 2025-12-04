Каталог компаній
CFGI
Медіанний пакет компенсації Бухгалтер in United States у CFGI становить $165K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації CFGI. Останнє оновлення: 12/4/2025

Медіанний пакет
Accountant
Philadelphia, PA
Загалом за рік
$165K
Рівень
Senior Manager
Базова зарплата
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$15K
Років у компанії
3 Роки
Років досвіду
10 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в CFGI?
Останні подання зарплат
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Бухгалтер в CFGI in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $175,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в CFGI для позиції Бухгалтер in United States складає $165,000.

Інші ресурси

