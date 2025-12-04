Каталог компаній
CERN
CERN Дейта-сайентист Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Дейта-сайентист in Switzerland у CERN становить CHF 62K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації CERN. Останнє оновлення: 12/4/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
CERN
Junior Fellow
Geneva, GE, Switzerland
Загалом за рік
$76.6K
Рівень
L2
Базова зарплата
$76.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
3 Роки
Років досвіду
3 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в CERN?
Останні подання зарплат
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Дейта-сайентист в CERN in Switzerland складає річну загальну компенсацію CHF 88,597. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в CERN для позиції Дейта-сайентист in Switzerland складає CHF 61,971.

