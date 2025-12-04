Каталог компаній
Cepton
Cepton Апаратний інженер Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Апаратний інженер in United States у Cepton становить $163K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Cepton. Останнє оновлення: 12/4/2025

Медіанний пакет
Cepton
ASIC Design Engineer
San Francisco Bay Area
Загалом за рік
$163K
Рівень
Базова зарплата
$161K
Stock (/yr)
$2K
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
2-4 Роки
Років досвіду
5-10 Роки
Останні подання зарплат
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Апаратний інженер в Cepton in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $172,500. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Cepton для позиції Апаратний інженер in United States складає $163,000.

