Медіанний пакет компенсації Апаратний інженер in India у Centre for Development of Telematics становить ₹1.94M за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Centre for Development of Telematics. Останнє оновлення: 12/4/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Centre for Development of Telematics
Research Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Загалом за рік
$22K
Рівень
E2
Базова зарплата
$22K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
5 Роки
Років досвіду
5 Роки
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Апаратний інженер в Centre for Development of Telematics in India складає річну загальну компенсацію ₹2,113,060. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Centre for Development of Telematics для позиції Апаратний інженер in India складає ₹1,935,796.

Інші ресурси

