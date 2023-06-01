Каталог компаній
Central Boston Elder Services
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію
Основні інсайти
  • Поділіться унікальною інформацією про Central Boston Elder Services, яка може бути корисною для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибору команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про компанію

    Central Boston Elder Services is a non-profit organization that provides short and long-term care to seniors in Boston neighborhoods. They offer programs and services to help seniors remain self-sufficient and live independently in their homes. Eligibility for services is based on a sliding scale and funding is received from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs and private donations. The organization is professionally staffed and managed, and governed by an elected board of elders and health care professionals.

    https://centralboston.org
    Веб-сайт
    1974
    Рік заснування
    126
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати у свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте деталізацію компенсаційних пакетів на електронну пошту. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищено reCAPTCHA та Google Політика конфіденційності та Умови використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Central Boston Elder Services

    Схожі компанії

    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • Airbnb
    • Microsoft
    • Dropbox
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси