Каталог компаній
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Зарплати

Зарплата Centers for Disease Control and Prevention варіюється від $111,000 загальної компенсації на рік для Дата-сайентист на нижньому рівні до $195,975 для UX-дослідник на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Останнє оновлення: 9/10/2025

$160K

Отримуйте гідну оплату, а не обіцянки

Ми провели переговори щодо тисяч пропозицій і регулярно досягаємо підвищення зарплати на $30K+ (іноді $300K+). Отримайте переговори щодо вашої зарплати або ваше резюме перевірене справжніми експертами - рекрутерами, які займаються цим щодня.

Дата-сайентист
Median $111K

Медична інформатика

Economist
Median $140K
IT-спеціаліст
$133K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Проєктний менеджер
$149K
UX-дослідник
$196K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Centers for Disease Control and Prevention - це UX-дослідник at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $195,975. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Centers for Disease Control and Prevention складає $140,000.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Схожі компанії

  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • PayPal
  • Tesla
  • Google
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси