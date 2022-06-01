Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Зарплати

Зарплата Centers for Disease Control and Prevention варіюється від $111,000 загальної компенсації на рік для Дата-сайентист на нижньому рівні до $195,975 для UX-дослідник на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Останнє оновлення: 9/10/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.