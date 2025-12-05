Каталог компаній
CarDekho
CarDekho Продакт-менеджер Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Продакт-менеджер in India у CarDekho становить ₹3.08M за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації CarDekho. Останнє оновлення: 12/5/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
CarDekho
Senior Product Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Загалом за рік
$35K
Рівень
L3
Базова зарплата
$32K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$3K
Років у компанії
2 Роки
Років досвіду
6 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в CarDekho?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати стажерів

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Продакт-менеджер в CarDekho in India складає річну загальну компенсацію ₹3,813,053. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в CarDekho для позиції Продакт-менеджер in India складає ₹3,077,515.

Інші ресурси

