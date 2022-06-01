Каталог компаній
Burns & McDonnell
Burns & McDonnell Зарплати

Зарплата Burns & McDonnell варіюється від $9,278 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-будівельник на нижньому рівні до $231,761 для Архітектор рішень на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Burns & McDonnell. Останнє оновлення: 10/10/2025

Інженер-електрик
Median $111K
Інженер з апаратного забезпечення
Median $144K
Інженер-програміст
Median $74K

Full-Stack програмний інженер

Інженер-механік
Median $110K
Проєктний менеджер
Median $210K
Бізнес-аналітик
$129K
Інженер-будівельник
$9.3K
Інженер систем управління
$95.8K
Промисловий дизайнер
$90.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$130K
Менеджмент-консультант
$99.5K
MEP-інженер
$131K
Продукт-дизайнер
$119K
Архітектор рішень
$232K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Burns & McDonnell - це Архітектор рішень at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $231,761. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Burns & McDonnell складає $115,100.

