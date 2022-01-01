Bungie Зарплати

Каталог компаній
Зарплата Bungie варіюється від $108,455 загальної компенсації на рік для Cybersecurity Analyst на нижньому рівні до $285,420 для Маркетинг на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Bungie. Останнє оновлення: 10/10/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $163K

Програмний інженер відеоігор

Управління персоналом
$187K
Маркетинг
$285K

Продукт-менеджер
$249K
Рекрутер
$191K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$108K
Технічний програмний менеджер
$143K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Bungie - це Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $285,420. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Bungie складає $186,930.

Інші ресурси