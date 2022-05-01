Bright Health Зарплати

Каталог компаній
Зарплата Bright Health варіюється від $127,160 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $249,240 для Продакт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Bright Health. Останнє оновлення: 11/19/2025

Продакт-менеджер
$249K
Інженер-програміст
Median $127K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$216K

Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Bright Health - це Продакт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $249,240. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Bright Health складає $216,075.

Інші ресурси