Boost Payment Solutions
Основні інсайти
    Про компанію

    Boost Payment Solutions is a fintech company that offers technology-enabled solutions to optimize the use and acceptance of commercial cards. It has reinvented how commercial card payments are initiated, accepted, and processed for thousands of companies worldwide. Boost is the only fintech acquirer exclusively focused on the B2B marketplace, making commercial cards a cost-effective, scalable, and secure alternative to traditional payment methods. It has a global footprint and is headquartered in New York, NY.

    http://www.boostb2b.com
    Веб-сайт
    2009
    Рік заснування
    71
    Кількість працівників
    $10M-$50M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Головний офіс

