Boonslick Regional Planning Commission
    • Про

    Boonslick Regional Planning Commission is a certified Economic Development District and collaborates with regional Economic Development councils. They also work with the Missouri Job Center for Workforce Development and partner with MoDOT for transportation planning. They operate MO Rides and oversee the Region I Solid Waste Management District and the Region C Homeland Security Oversight Committee. Their membership includes local government entities in Lincoln, Montgomery, and Warren counties in Missouri. Their main office is located in Warrenton, MO.

    https://boonslick.org
    Веб-сайт
    1968
    Рік заснування
    31
    Кількість працівників
    $1M-$10M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

