Каталог компаній
BlueVoyant
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

BlueVoyant Зарплати

Зарплата BlueVoyant варіюється від $81,258 загальної компенсації на рік для Аналітик кібербезпеки на нижньому рівні до $286,560 для Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ) на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників BlueVoyant. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Інженер-програміст
Median $127K

Full-Stack інженер програмного забезпечення

Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ)
$287K
Продакт-менеджер
$153K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Продажі
$84.6K
Аналітик кібербезпеки
$81.3K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в BlueVoyant - це Спеціаліст з інформаційних технологій (ІТ) at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $286,560. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в BlueVoyant складає $127,000.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для BlueVoyant

Схожі компанії

  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Gigamon
  • Vectra AI
  • Proofpoint
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси