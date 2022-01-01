Каталог компаній
BlueVine
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

BlueVine Зарплати

Зарплата BlueVine варіюється від $100,890 загальної компенсації на рік для Дейта-аналітик на нижньому рівні до $270,000 для Розвиток бізнесу на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників BlueVine. Останнє оновлення: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Розвиток бізнесу
Median $270K
Дейта-аналітик
$101K
Фінансовий аналітик
$114K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Маркетинг
$149K
Партнер-менеджер
$259K
Продакт-дизайнер
Median $151K
Продакт-менеджер
$199K
Інженер-програміст
$141K
Менеджер інженерів-програмістів
$264K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в BlueVine - це Розвиток бізнесу з річною загальною компенсацією $270,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в BlueVine складає $151,000.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для BlueVine

Схожі компанії

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси