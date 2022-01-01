Каталог компаній
Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Зарплати

Зарплата Bio-Techne варіюється від $84,000 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $157,785 для Інженер-механік на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Bio-Techne. Останнє оновлення: 10/9/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $84K
Дата-сайентист
$121K
Інженер-механік
$158K

Програмний менеджер
$121K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Bio-Techne - це Інженер-механік at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $157,785. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Bio-Techne складає $120,747.

