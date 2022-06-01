Довідник компаній
BigBear.ai
Працюєте тут? Заявіть про свою компанію
Головні інсайти
  • Поділіться чимось унікальним про BigBear.ai, що може бути корисним для інших (наприклад, поради щодо співбесід, вибір команд, унікальна культура тощо).
    • Про

    BigBear.ai is the new leader in decision dominance serving the national defense and intelligence communities. The Company delivers high-end capabilities across the data and digital spectrum to deliver information superiority and decision support. BigBear.ai provides a comprehensive suite of solutions including artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, advanced analytics, offensive and defensive cyber, data management, cloud solutions, digital engineering, and systems integration. BigBear.ai’s customers, including the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and U.S. Federal Government, rely on its advanced technology solutions to analyze information, manage risk, and solve complex problems, leading to better decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, and California.

    https://bigbear.ai
    Веб-сайт
    2020
    Рік заснування
    540
    Кількість працівників
    $50M-$100M
    Орієнтовний дохід
    Штаб-квартира

    Отримуйте перевірені зарплати на свою поштову скриньку

    Підписатися на перевірені пропозиції.Ви отримаєте детальний розбір деталей компенсації електронною поштою. Дізнатися більше

    Цей сайт захищений reCAPTCHA та Google Політикою конфіденційності та Умовами використання застосовуються.

    Рекомендовані вакансії

      Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для BigBear.ai

    Пов'язані компанії

    • Rippling
    • Rubrik
    • Cloudera
    • Lattice
    • Plaid
    • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

    Інші ресурси