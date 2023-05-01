BetMGM Зарплати

Каталог компаній
Зарплата BetMGM варіюється від $59,700 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $215,600 для Продукт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників BetMGM. Останнє оновлення: 10/10/2025

$160K

Бізнес-аналітик
$122K
Дата-сайентист
$172K
Маркетинг
$70.4K

Продукт-менеджер
$216K
Інженер-програміст
$59.7K
Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
$181K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в BetMGM - це Продукт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $215,600. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в BetMGM складає $147,118.

