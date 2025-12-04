Каталог компаній
Berkeley Lab
Berkeley Lab Дейта-сайентист Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Дейта-сайентист in United States у Berkeley Lab становить $77K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Berkeley Lab. Останнє оновлення: 12/4/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Berkeley Lab
Postdoctoral
Berkeley, CA
Загалом за рік
$77K
Рівень
-
Базова зарплата
$77K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
3 Роки
Років досвіду
5 Роки
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Дейта-сайентист в Berkeley Lab in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $133,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Berkeley Lab для позиції Дейта-сайентист in United States складає $100,000.

Інші ресурси

