Berkadia Зарплати

Зарплата Berkadia варіюється від $9,652 загальної компенсації на рік для Фінансовий аналітик на нижньому рівні до $201,000 для Дата-сайентист на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Berkadia. Останнє оновлення: 8/26/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $120K
Фінансовий аналітик
Median $9.7K
Дата-сайентист
$201K

Продукт-дизайнер
$117K
Продукт-менеджер
$44.5K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

