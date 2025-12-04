Каталог компаній
Bentley Systems
Медіанний пакет компенсації Продажі in United States у Bentley Systems становить $100K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Bentley Systems. Останнє оновлення: 12/4/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Bentley Systems
Sales Engineer
Austin, TX
Загалом за рік
$60K
Рівень
L1
Базова зарплата
$60K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
2 Роки
Років досвіду
2 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Bentley Systems?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Внести дані

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Продажі в Bentley Systems in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $150,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Bentley Systems для позиції Продажі in United States складає $60,000.

