Benefitfocus Зарплати

Діапазон зарплат Benefitfocus коливається від $47,760 у загальній компенсації на рік для Інформаційний технолог (ІТ) на нижньому кінці до $135,675 для Технічний менеджер програми на верхньому кінці. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та перевірені зарплати від нинішніх та колишніх співробітників Benefitfocus. Останнє оновлення: 8/25/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $87K
Інформаційний технолог (ІТ)
$47.8K
Менеджер проекту
$83.3K

Технічний менеджер програми
$136K
Часті запитання

