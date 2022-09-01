Каталог компаній
Bending Spoons
Працюєте тут? Заявити про свою компанію

Bending Spoons Зарплати

Зарплата Bending Spoons варіюється від $55,272 загальної компенсації на рік для Маркетинг на нижньому рівні до $154,372 для Дата-сайентист на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Bending Spoons. Останнє оновлення: 8/26/2025

$160K

Отримуйте гідну оплату, а не обіцянки

Ми провели переговори щодо тисяч пропозицій і регулярно досягаємо підвищення зарплати на $30K+ (іноді $300K+). Отримайте переговори щодо вашої зарплати або ваше резюме перевірене справжніми експертами - рекрутерами, які займаються цим щодня.

Інженер-програміст
Median $83.8K

Backend програмний інженер

Бізнес-аналітик
$71.3K
Аналітик даних
$65.6K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Дата-сайентист
$154K
Маркетинг
$55.3K
Продукт-менеджер
$59.7K
Рекрутер
$86K
Не знаходите свою посаду?

Шукайте всі зарплати на нашій сторінці компенсацій або додайте свою зарплату щоб допомогти відкрити сторінку.


Поширені запитання

El rol amb millor retribució reportat a Bending Spoons és Дата-сайентист at the Common Range Average level amb una compensació total anual de $154,372. Això inclou el salari base així com qualsevol compensació potencial en accions i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mitjana reportada a Bending Spoons és $71,324.

Рекомендовані вакансії

    Не знайдено рекомендованих вакансій для Bending Spoons

Схожі компанії

  • Microsoft
  • SoFi
  • LinkedIn
  • Spotify
  • Databricks
  • Переглянути всі компанії ➜

Інші ресурси