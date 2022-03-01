Довідник компаній
Bench Accounting Зарплати

Діапазон зарплат Bench Accounting коливається від $56,060 у загальній компенсації на рік для Продажі на нижньому кінці до $199,826 для Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення на верхньому кінці. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та перевірені зарплати від нинішніх та колишніх співробітників Bench Accounting. Останнє оновлення: 8/26/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $102K

Повнофункціональний інженер-програміст

Дизайнер продукту
Median $76.5K
Обслуговування клієнтів
$57.3K

Менеджер продукту
Median $75K
Продажі
$56.1K
Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
$200K
Часті запитання

