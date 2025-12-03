Каталог компаній
Belvedere Trading
Belvedere Trading Дейта-сайентист Зарплати

Медіанний пакет компенсації Дейта-сайентист in United States у Belvedere Trading становить $240K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Belvedere Trading. Останнє оновлення: 12/3/2025

Медіанний пакет
Belvedere Trading
Quantitative Researcher
Chicago, IL
Загалом за рік
$240K
Рівень
L2
Базова зарплата
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$90K
Років у компанії
3 Роки
Років досвіду
3 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Belvedere Trading?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Дейта-сайентист в Belvedere Trading in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $360,000. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Belvedere Trading для позиції Дейта-сайентист in United States складає $240,000.

Інші ресурси

