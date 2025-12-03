Каталог компаній
Belcan
Медіанний пакет компенсації Кадрові ресурси in United States у Belcan становить $100K за year. Переглянути розбивку базової зарплати, акцій та бонусів для пакетів загальної компенсації Belcan. Останнє оновлення: 12/3/2025

Медіанний пакет
company icon
Belcan
Human Resources
Seattle
Загалом за рік
$100K
Рівень
-
Базова зарплата
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Бонус
$0
Років у компанії
0 Роки
Років досвіду
4 Роки
Які кар'єрні рівні в Belcan?
Останні подання зарплат
Компанія

Місцезнаходження | Дата

Назва рівня

Тег

Роки досвіду

Загалом / У компанії

Загальна компенсація

Оклад | Акції (рік) | Бонус
Зарплати не знайдено
Внести дані

Поширені запитання

Найвищий пакет оплати для позиції Кадрові ресурси в Belcan in United States складає річну загальну компенсацію $126,250. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Belcan для позиції Кадрові ресурси in United States складає $100,000.

Інші ресурси

