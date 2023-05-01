Каталог компаній
Behaviour Interactive
Behaviour Interactive Зарплати

Зарплата Behaviour Interactive варіюється від $61,772 загальної компенсації на рік для Інженер-програміст на нижньому рівні до $122,794 для Продукт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Behaviour Interactive. Останнє оновлення: 10/10/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $61.8K

Програмний інженер відеоігор

Аналітик даних
$62.5K
Продукт-менеджер
$123K

Рекрутер
$84.6K
Поширені запитання

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Behaviour Interactive adalah Продукт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $122,794. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Behaviour Interactive adalah $73,523.

