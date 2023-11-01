Довідник компаній
BearingPoint
BearingPoint Зарплати

Діапазон зарплат BearingPoint коливається від $15,112 у загальній компенсації на рік для Дизайнер продукту на нижньому кінці до $157,400 для Консультант з менеджменту на верхньому кінці. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та перевірені зарплати від нинішніх та колишніх співробітників BearingPoint. Останнє оновлення: 8/25/2025

$160K

Консультант з менеджменту
Median $157K
Інженер-програміст
Median $19.5K
Бізнес-аналітик
$53.8K

Менеджер з науки даних
$56.7K
Дизайнер продукту
$15.1K
Менеджер продукту
$46.6K
Менеджер проекту
$52.9K
Архітектор рішень
$55.4K
Часті запитання

Найвищою зарплатою, що була зафіксована в BearingPoint, є Консультант з менеджменту з річною загальною компенсацією $157,400. Це включає базову зарплату, а також будь-яку потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація, зафіксована в BearingPoint, становить $53,361.

