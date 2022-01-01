Каталог компаній
Basis Technologies
Basis Technologies Зарплати

Зарплата Basis Technologies варіюється від $70,853 загальної компенсації на рік для Маркетинг на нижньому рівні до $242,661 для Продукт-менеджер на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Basis Technologies. Останнє оновлення: 10/10/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $96K
Аналітик даних
$95.9K
Дата-сайентист
$73.4K

Маркетинг
$70.9K
Продукт-менеджер
$243K
Рекрутер
$88.4K
Продажі
$209K
Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення
$220K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Basis Technologies - це Продукт-менеджер at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $242,661. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Basis Technologies складає $95,938.

