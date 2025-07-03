Bank of England Зарплати

Каталог компаній
Bank of England
Зарплата Bank of England варіюється від $40,775 загальної компенсації на рік для Адміністративний помічник на нижньому рівні до $196,213 для Архітектор рішень на вищому рівні. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та верифіковані дані про зарплати від поточних та колишніх працівників Bank of England. Останнє оновлення: 11/17/2025

Дейта-сайентист
Median $72K
Фінансовий аналітик
Median $67.5K
Інженер-програміст
Median $42.6K

Адміністративний помічник
$40.8K
Бізнес-аналітик
$89.1K
Розвиток бізнесу
$50.3K
Дейта-аналітик
$67.8K
Інвестиційний банкір
$52.7K
Архітектор рішень
$196K
Поширені запитання

Найвищеоплачувана позиція в Bank of England - це Архітектор рішень at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $196,213. Це включає базову зарплату, а також потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація в Bank of England складає $67,468.

