BambooHR
BambooHR Зарплати

Діапазон зарплат BambooHR коливається від $55,000 у загальній компенсації на рік для Продажі на нижньому кінці до $223,328 для Менеджер з партнерств на верхньому кінці. Levels.fyi збирає анонімні та перевірені зарплати від нинішніх та колишніх співробітників BambooHR. Останнє оновлення: 8/26/2025

$160K

Інженер-програміст
Median $125K
Менеджер продукту
Median $157K
Інформаційний технолог (ІТ)
$148K

Менеджер з партнерств
$223K
Рекрутер
$69.3K
Продажі
Median $55K
Найвищою зарплатою, що була зафіксована в BambooHR, є Менеджер з партнерств at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $223,328. Це включає базову зарплату, а також будь-яку потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація, зафіксована в BambooHR, становить $136,368.

